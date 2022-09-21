Roman Khan: The rising star

By Faiz Qureshi Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 3:40 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 3:59 PM

Roman Khan is a popular social media influencer, model and actor from the UAE. Khan is quite well-known for his looks and acting skills. He is passionate about his work. Based in the UAE, he has done many music albums which got released on T-series, Zee Music and much more. Khan has also worked in many Bollywood movies, TV commercials, including a South Indian movie which is yet to be released. He regularly updates his social media with posts and keeps up with the current trends. Khan has collaborated with several brands and is the ambassador of several organisations too.

The talented actor was presented with the 'Best content creator — male' in the GCC. He received the prestigious award from popular actors Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas. Khan thanked his viewers and fans for his success and also promised to give the best upcoming content. He is very hard working and dedicated. Khan regularly makes videos to polish his skills and takes up different and difficult roles.

The shining star has also done ad campaigns for Huawei and McDonald's. His account itsromankhan features situational comedy skits and viral trends.

Faiz Qureshi is a Bollywood producer.