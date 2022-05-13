Road to success

Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 4:13 PM

Jamad Usman is the magnate who carved out a niche market and positioned the brand EmiratesFirst as the go-to brand for business setup services and investment advisory. He is an entrepreneur par excellence who started small, and through persistency in his hard work, he made it big in the UAE within a short span of years. The journey from being a jewellery salesman to being one of the most renowned businessmen in the UAE garnered him a lifetime of experiences, business relationships and friends.

Hailing from Kuttichira, situated in the suburbs of Kozhikode in Kerala, India, Usman grew up in a middle-class Malabar family handling responsibilities even at a tender age. His education and career went hand-in-hand, making him take up his first job as a salesman in Maliakal Jewellery when pursuing his pre-degree. Within a year, he shifted to Bengaluru as the sales executive of Malabar Gold and Diamonds. The Bengaluru gifted him with tons of friends where he learnt English. And then came the move to Hyderabad as the sales manager of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, where he mastered sales and the Hindi language. A friend’s wedding fortuitously brought him to Dubai. Usman decided to stay on and joined Welfit, a car seat manufacturing company in Ajman as a business development executive. This job enabled him to network and build connections with many local Arabs to understand the UAE business scenario. In 2016, Usman left the company and was at crossroads.

The dream brand EmiratesFirst was first launched in 2017, at Qusais, on the ground floor of Al Hilal Bank, in a 700sqft room. Five employees and an initial capital of Dh75000 were at aid. EmiratesFirst raged a storm in the then existing typing centre business models and brought about new concepts in branding and marketing. A total transformation was to follow.

Over five years, the company grew and now stands tall as the best business setup and investment advisory service provider in the UAE. The company also offers an array of business solutions like business relationships, visa services, virtual offices, Dubai department approval services, corporate documentation and many more with a reduced financial burden. Apart from the company formation procedures, Emirates First offers various government approvals — municipality, RERA, civil defence, SERA approval, national media council (NMC) approvals and more. Emirates First also offers instant trade license with a virtual office, PRO services, tax and legal advisory services, visa and license renewals, ISO registration, trademark and attestation services, and other necessary approvals from Dubai regulatory authorities. Forging strategic partnerships, establishing a customer-centric approach, and complying with all regulatory and statutory requirements, Usman built his brand step by step from the ground up. The company is now worth $26 Million, has 85 employees and has a growing clientele list of 3500. EmiratesFirst currently operates through six branches that include two branches of e-First Global. By 2023 EmiratesFirst aspires to be worth $50 Million with a yearly turnover of $30 Million. The brand has adorned global status since its expansion to Canada, Florida, India and recently to the UK.

Usman is a self-made entrepreneur who took a chance to pursue his passion, worked his way up and saw the limelight of success.