Reem Al Hashimi awarded as 'Best Woman in the Business'

By Staff Report Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 2:19 PM

The Burj CEO Awards, held under the patronage of Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum, concluded with the prizes awarding, to companies and the best pavilions at Expo in a huge ceremony with participation of a large group of officials, businessmen and companies.

Among the winners are Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and the Managing Director for Expo 2020, as the Best Woman in Business; while the UAE Pavilion, Saudi Arabia Pavilion, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park Pavilion, RAK Chamber of Commerce Pavilion and Dubai Police Pavilion won awards among the best pavilions of Expo 2020 at the Burj CEO Awards.

The winners also included Bireswar Panicker, CEO and owner of TransEuro Group, who secured the Burj CEO award for 'Business Leadership', while Obinna Ikocha, managing director at Maple Eagle Group of Companies, won the 'Holistic Future Business Model' award.

Dr Tariq Ahmed Nizami, founder and chief executive of CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, expressed his happiness with attendance for the fifth edition of the Burj CEO Awards, which is considered the most important among the awards granted to companies and individuals worldwide.

Nizami added that the fifth edition witnessed a great competition between companies to gain prizes, explaining that the process of selecting the winners goes through several stages by a highest level committee to select the winners.

He pointed out that the Tower Awards for CEOs is a brand of CEO Clubs Network Worldwide Company and it is like the Oscars of the commercial world. The award was launched 2016 in USA and then held ceremonies in the UK (2017), China (2018), Mauritius (2019) and now for the first time in Dubai (2022), the most important city in the world to attract companies, investors and entrepreneurs from all over the world.

Bireswar Panicker stressed the importance of participating in the Burj CEO awards, which are considered the Oscars by companies, expressing his happiness for winning the Burj CEO award in the fifth edition, which witnessed great participation from companies with a great competition.

Panicker added that the CEO Clubs Network Worldwide has played a major role in developing and communicating with companies, institutions and businessmen inside and outside the UAE, explaining that the UAE wise leadership provides unlimited support to all local and international companies, so that the UAE has become one of the best countries that attract investors from all over the world. He said that the Burj CEO award is one of the most important awards given to companies and individuals.

He pointed out that the Burj award aims to embrace all UAE's and international companies on the journey of excellence, recognising and celebrating the success of CEOs and organisations who are leading the way to establishing new standards of business excellence.

Muhammad Hassan Al Sabab, acting director-general of the RAK Chamber of Commerce of Industry, confirmed that the Burj CEO awards have been given to to 35 CEOs and representatives of international institutions and companies this year.

He added that the RAK Chamber of Commerce of Industry support to this award does not deserve to be honoured or thanked because it is a national duty for all our institutions to attract leading companies and individuals in the UAE.

He pointed out that the participation of more than 200 government and private institutions in the award process this year is a huge success and pride for the government and people of UAE.

