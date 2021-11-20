Ravi City catches Saudi eye

CEO RUDA, Imran Ameen seen presenting the Chairman of Arab Investment Company with a shield and gifts.

Ravi city will be the world’s biggest environment friendly riverfront city. Commercial construction in CBD will be a gold mine for investors. Construction work in Sapphire Bay will be initiated in coming days. These were the thoughts of CEO RUDA Imran Ameen while he briefed a delegation from a Saudi Arabian investment company in the presence of Gohar Ejaz, member of APTMA.

According to the details, Khalid Abdul-Aziz Al Mogbel, Chairman of SARH ATTAQNIA CO., a Ravi City Investment Company, met Ravi Urban Development Authority leadership here at RUDA Headquarters on Tuesday along with the member of APTMA, Ejaz where RUDA leadership thoroughly briefed the delegation on the first phase of Ravi City – Sapphire Bay and its construction plans.

Executive Director Commercial – RUDA,. Kashif Qureshi initiated the briefing and said that Sapphire Bay, a 2000 acres big project with barrages and lakes, will be the inception of an environment friendly era. He further added that various zones like Knowledge City, Medical City, and Industrial Zone etc. will present attractive investment opportunities to investors.

Bilal Ahmed, executive director engineering RUDA, continued the briefing and informed the delegation about Zone-2 and Zone-3 of Ravi City project saying these zones will be model constructions of a modern era.