Qureos launches Iris – AI recruitment game-changer in the MENA region

Iris conducts rapid and comprehensive evaluations of candidates, pinpointing ideal matches

Alexander Epure, CEO and co-founder of Qureos

Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 4:17 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 4:36 PM

Qureos, a UAE-based startup dedicated to advancing careers in the MENA region, announces the launch of Iris, a game-changing AI recruitment platform set to reshape the talent acquisition landscape in the region. Designed to empower employers with unparalleled efficiency, Iris delivers an entirely new approach to candidate sourcing, evaluation and matching the requirements by harnessing the benefits of advanced AI and ML algorithms.

Streamlining the entire process, Iris can present an average of 47 relevant candidates per search in just 26 seconds. This groundbreaking platform holds the potential to reduce time-to-hire and slash recruitment costs by up to 43 per cent and make the age-old challenges associated with talent acquisition a thing of the past.

With Iris at the helm, hiring managers no longer have to undergo tedious manual screening and sifting through endless resumes. Iris conducts rapid and comprehensive evaluations of candidates, pinpointing ideal matches with remarkable precision. Iris will also play a pivotal role in helping employers to address the prolonged time to employment in the region, which currently is up to 18 months for early-in-career talent, narrow the skills gap and tackle the pressing issue of job creation. According to a recent study by McKinsey, the MENA region is predicted to witness a significant workforce expansion of 127 million in the next decade, primarily driven by its burgeoning youth population.

Alexander Epure, CEO and co-founder of Qureos emphasised the significance of Iris, stating: "Iris embodies Qureos' mission to accelerate 100 million careers, redefining the hiring process and aligning aspirants with their goals. Its power lies in uncovering hidden gems among a sea of candidates, often overlooked by employers. Recognising that 30 per cent of Middle East respondents, as per a PwC survey, are seeking new career opportunities, Iris serves as a critical catalyst for career advancement in the region. By enhancing hiring effectiveness for employers and empowering candidates to harness their potential, Iris aims to reshape the recruitment landscape”.

Qureos features a talent pool of over seven million candidates from countries including UAE, KSA, Egypt, Pakistan, India, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, and Lebanon. To ensure that employers get access to a diverse range of highly qualified individuals, Qureos also offers candidates unparalleled opportunities to grow and upskill. Through practical, hands-on projects and personalised 1-on-1 mentorship, candidates are guided by industry-leading mentors from organisations such as Google, Microsoft, PayPal, Amazon, Cisco, and over 100 global businesses.

Iris enhances the candidate experience by ensuring transparency at every stage of the recruitment process, providing AI-generated matching summaries to objectively shortlist candidates based on their skills and performance.

Abdulrahman AlKooheji at Gro Partners, a renowned investments-focused consultancy and advisory company in the UAE, had the opportunity to use Iris during its beta phase and lauded it for its game-changing impact. “In an era where instant results are not only desired but expected - a sentiment mirrored in sectors like retail and delivery - Iris emerges as a timely and apt solution for the entire recruitment industry. My personal experience with the beta version left me appreciative of their AI's ability to quickly and accurately process results. With its rapid execution and potential for significant cost-saving, Iris is well-positioned to be a game-changer, serving businesses both at a regional and global level. Kudos to the team for this excellent work!”

Since its inception, Qureos has been diligently serving prominent companies in the UAE, including RemotePass, DP World, and Unilever. With Iris, Qureos aims to disrupt the recruitment space and create enhanced career prospects throughout the region. Iris's capabilities can be explored here https://www.qureos.com/for-recruiters.