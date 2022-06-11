QNET pledges commitment to sustainability

The company has also pledged to exclusively choose partners that adhere to the highest standards of quality and eco-friendly practices.

Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 10:06 AM Last updated: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 10:28 AM

QNET reiterated its commitment to sustainability on the occasion of the World Environment Day. It raised awareness about the plethora of worldwide initiatives it has undertaken and its strategy for sustainable products. The company has a long history of engaging in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities around the world through its CSR arm, the RYTHM Foundation (Raise Yourself to Help Mankind) to promote sustainable development.

QNET has recently been notable for its advocacy of sustainable water development and active participation in conferences around the world on water issues.

Malou Caluza, CEO, QNET, said: “Our mission is to continuously advocate for our employees, distributors, and partners to integrate sustainable living within their day-to-day lives. We must continue actioning that message to leave a better world for the next generation.”

In addition, QNET has also sponsored and participated in Cairo Water Week for three years in a row, where its HomePure Nova water filtration products were recognised for supporting the local water scarcity strategy, reducing electricity use, and minimising resource wastage.

This year, the company had an active presence at the Ninth World Water Forum, that took place from March 21-26 at Dakar, Senegal, coinciding with Earth Hour. Bernhard H Mayer (BHM), QNET’s luxury watch brand, is implementing cruelty-free, vegan leather straps in their BHM lurve watches. “Bernhard H Mayer’s ‘Timeless Tanzanite Collection’ features exceptionally rare gems and all of them have been ethically and sustainably mined; in addition to supporting employees’ livelihood and the local Tanzanian mining industry,” Caluza added.

“We are drawing a new path between sustainability and luxury, and we should absolutely use it. It is important for us to work with people who are responsible, fair, and ethical since this is an integral part of our business core values. We strive to deliver more than high-quality products.”