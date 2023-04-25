QNET feeds families in 50 countries with massive contribution to '1 Billion Meals'

Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 3:17 PM

QNET, the global, e-commerce based, direct selling leader, marked the Holy Month of Ramadan by contributing Dh100,000 to the UAE government initiative, '1 Billion Meals'.

During Ramadan, families and friends come together to pray and share a meal after fasting. Every year at this time, QNET's global network of employees, distributors, and partners give back to the community through sustainability and philanthropy initiatives supporting the marginalised and disadvantaged in more than 50 countries across Central Asia, the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Spreading the joy of Ramadan in Middle East and North Africa

This year, QNET continues its tradition of giving back with a substantial donation to the UAE's '1 Billion Meals' campaign. The campaign, introduced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to feed one billion disadvantaged and low-income families in 50 countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

In addition to its monetary donation and commitment to give back to the communities in which it operates, the company organised a Suhoor event to share the Ramadan spirit with 150 labourers at a labour camp owned by EuroGulf Technical Contracting LLC, in Ajman.

QNET showed appreciation for the labourers' hard work at the event by organising Suhoor, carrying out fun carnival games, and giving out gifts.

Beyond its donation to the '1 Billion Meals' initiative, QNET joined forces with the Misr El Kheir Foundation to provide Iftar to people in the Al-Basateen neighbourhood in Cairo, Egypt. QNET employees have volunteered to participate in Misr El Kheir's Iftar campaign and are lending their assistance in distributing Iftar meals to people who are fasting.

QNET believes in giving back

While Ramadan is traditionally a time for charity, QNET maintains this giving spirit year-round through its core values of volunteerism and philanthropy.

"We believe that for positive change to occur, it starts with us. We are fortunate to be able to provide support to those who need a helping hand. We believe that we must assist those facing hard times due to systemic issues and in vulnerable positions. We express gratitude for the opportunity to give back to our communities to help create a safer and more inclusive Ramadan," said Malou Caluza, CEO at QNET.

QNET recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. It is one of the leading direct-selling companies in Asia, offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable individuals to live better lives. Today, QNET has empowered millions of entrepreneurs through its products and business model in more than 100 countries worldwide.

