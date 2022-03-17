Putting family first with InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 9:00 AM

Heard the expression 'family first'? When it comes to priorities, it’s surely at the top of everyone’s list and, irrespective of dynamic and demographic, is a 'safe space' for us to be ourselves and share our hopes, dreams and experiences, good and bad.

Small wonder then that we are passionate about protecting it. But are we equally passionate and proactive in protecting it financially? We wondered what advice the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae could give us for protecting ours, so we talked to two members of their executive team to find out more.

“Life insurance can still be somewhat of a 'sensitive' subject for many as its core is the objective of providing funds after death”, said Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae. “Such thought can be uncomfortable, but it would not be if handled appropriately. We recommend addressing the purchase of a life plan as soon as possible: making it part of a family discussion to consider collective needs, wants and goals. Engaging everyone in the process means you ensure that they are all represented, well-provided for, and most importantly, made aware of what the cover offers and how it works, which can reduce any stress or distress later,” she concluded.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae commented: “Life Insurance plans cover much more than death benefits, although, of course, that is often the key consideration. Many don’t realise that term assurance can be purchased for set periods to cover specific goals such as, financing and loan protection. Savings and investment elements can be set up to cater for certain needs like university education or wedding cost contributions. This makes life products both flexible and affordable since both sums assured and periods of cover can be selected according to needs and wants to be identified”, he added.

