PR honcho wins award

Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:39 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 4:00 PM

Dheeraj Thakur, Dubai based advertising and PR professional and account director at Publilink Dubai, was recently honoured with ‘Asiaone Advertising and PR champion of the Year’ award at London Marriott Hotel-Grosvenor Square by AsiaOne Media Holdings.

Rajat Shukal, global head and principal partner, AsiaOne Magazine and UWG Media, said: “Dheeraj is a veteran in advertising, public relations, branding and corporate communication businesses for close to two decades in the Middle East region. He has played a dynamic as well as a proactive role in shaping the corporate image of many local as well as international brands.

In the highly competitive media industry, he has set the benchmark for advertising and corporate communication and has been instrumental in many multimedia campaigns.”

Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director, Al Adil Trading, said: ”Dheeraj provided me with valuable insights at various stages of my brand journey. His contributions in the marketing of Al Adil have been tremendous, and I fully trust him to provide the best for my brand.”

Naresh Gurnani, managing director of Desilicious, added: “I have been associated with Dheeraj for quite some time, and I strongly feel that he keeps himself updated on what is happening in the industry. This knowledge helps him provide the right solutions for his clients .”