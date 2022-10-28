Partners for a sustainable future: Algorand Foundation and Canada SailGP Team

Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 2:54 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 2:57 PM

The world's most thrilling on-water racing will make its first visit to 'the city of sand dunes and sparkling skyscrapers' for the Dubai Sail Grand Prix sponsored by P&O Marinas on November 12–13.

Competing within this adrenaline-filled weekend is the Canada SailGP Team, supported by tier one partner, the Algorand Foundation, the organisation dedicated to fulfilling the promise of the permissionless, carbon-negative Layer 1 Algorand blockchain. Canada SailGP Team and the Algorand Foundation share a vision for a sustainable future that is built on cutting-edge innovation and high-performance technology. Both are committed to inspiring a brighter and cleaner future for our planet through sport. Announced earlier this year, their three-year partnership was the first-ever blockchain sponsorship in the professional sailing arena.

To Dubai, Algorand brings the realised promise of an environmentally-friendly blockchain. In contrast to other blockchain networks, Algorand uses significantly less energy; compared to the Bitcoin network, for example, digital asset creation and transactions on Algorand result in 120 million times less CO2 emissions. Those interested in learning more about the various applications and use cases leveraging Algorand technology–from governmental organisations to financial institutions, sports leagues, artists, and more–can connect with Algorand at Decipher, the ecosystem’s 2nd annual conference, taking place 28-30 November at Madinat Jumeirah. Nearly 2,000 guests are expected to attend this event, with speakers from FTX, Kraken MENA, Sino Global Capital, Arrington Capital and the Canada SailGP Team.

Together with Algorand and other best-in-class technology partners, the Canada SailGP Team is on a mission to become the first fully digital sports team. The team was the first in SailGP to begin making fully digital payments earlier this year and will be announcing more digital projects and innovations in the coming weeks.

Don’t miss Canada SailGP Team and the Algorand Foundation at Dubai’s first-ever Grand Prix sailing event, kicking off November 12th. See you on the water.