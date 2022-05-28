Orchid Fertility opens new clinic in Healthcare City

Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:33 PM Last updated: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:55 PM

As part of its expansion plans, Orchid Fertility Clinic announced the opening of its newest facility in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC). The newly opened clinic was inaugurated by Allae Almanini, CFO at DHCA; Jaffar bin Jaffar, director of sales and leasing operation at DHCA; Salim Dahman Al Amoudi, director of marketing and communication at DHCA; and Dr Dimitrios Kafetzis, medical director at Orchid Fertility Clinic.

Jaffar said: “Witnessing our business partners’ expansion is a key indicator of our success in developing a business-enabling ecosystem that empowers growth. Orchid Fertility Clinic has established its presence in our freezone and is one of the most trusted names in fertility. It gives us tremendous pride to see their practice thriving right here in the heart of DHCC and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership going forward as we continue to grow together.”

Kafetzis, said: “Our medical and laboratory teams have only one focus: To help couples achieve higher chances of pregnancy through the most natural and efficient means possible, and with minimal use of hormones. We provide our patients the latest advances from the global IVF scene in a bespoke manner. This personalised approach has gained us a reputation of offering the highest pregnancy rates and the greatest patient satisfaction in the GCC. Following six years of unparalleled success in DHCC, it was logical for us to further expand our presence and benefit from the advanced infrastructure that DHCC offers.”

Orchid, which is a joint commission International (JCI) and college of American pathologist (CAP) accredited fertility clinic, opened its doors for the first time in 2016 at DHCC. The clinic supports patients in a holistic manner: medically, physically, and emotionally, from pre-conception planning to post-treatment assistance.