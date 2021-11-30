O.rentals LLC signs strategic partnership with Bauer Maschinen GmbH

Hermann Schrattenthaler and Thani Al Shirawi during the handover ceremony of MC96 Heavy Duty Crane.

O.rentals is part of Al Shirawi Group of Companies

O.rentals LLC, an Al Shirawi Group company, the one-stop-shop for rental solutions in the construction, material handling, and warehousing industries is shaking hands with BAUER Maschinen GmbH, part of the Germany based foundation engineering giant the BAUER Group. O.rentals has recently invested in a Bauer MC 96 duty-cycle crane which will, with immediate effect, be part of their equipment fleet.

The handover ceremony between O.rentals and Bauer took place on November 17 at Al Shirawi Group’s O.rentals facility in Dubai Investment Park 2, Dubai.

They key people present for ceremony were Thani Al Shirawi, CEO of O.rentals as well as vice chairman and group deputy managing director of the Al Shirawi Group along with Christian Gress — member of the board of Bauer Maschinen GmbH, Hermann Schrattenthaler — executive director Middle East and Africa of Bauer Maschinen GmbH as well as Shahram Houshmandfard — managing director of Bauer Equipment Gulf.

Talking to the media Hermann Schrattenthaler, executive director, Bauer, said: “The company's traditional core competency in specialist foundation engineering has today been expanded to encompass three distinct business segments: construction, equipment, and resources. Machinery and equipment made by Bauer has been a byword for top performance and quality as well as for continuous innovation.

The Bauer Equipment Gulf, a subsidiary of Bauer Maschinen GmbH was established in 2005 in the UAE. Since then, we have been standing strong with more than 110 customers in the region and have managed to sell over 500 rigs along with more than 150 other Bauer products,” Schrattenthaler added.

Celebrating their 50th year, the Emirati conglomerate attribute their success to their reliability and customer focused approach. O.rentals upholds this through their commitment to customers and superior after sales service.

Thani Al Shirawi, CEO, O.rentals said: “This is not the first time that the Al Shirawi Group and Bauer have worked together. This crane is however our first Bauer crane purchase of which will be added to our growing fleet. With our base in the UAE we have assisted projects as far as Mexico, Singapore, Turkmenistan, Kuwait, and Mozambique, amongst other locations. We have also proudly been part of various landmark land reclamation and mid-desert projects across the UAE.”

“Our customers require dependable ground improvement services anywhere in the world, across even the most remote locations. This creates logistical and operational challenges that they rely on O.rentals to overcome,” he added.

KC Pingle, divisional head crane rentals, O.rentals, said: “Bauer is a reliable and trusted name in the foundation equipment sector. They have an expanding after-sales network and a substantial local presence. All these factors gave us the confidence to deal with Bauer as we look to further strengthen our fleet. Our 100 per cent success rate for completing jobs on schedule is something we take seriously, and we are now pleased that we will continue to provide this with the latest purchase of the Bauer MC 96 cranes.

Thani Al Shirawi summed up the event stating that for over the 15 years O.rentals have been active in the heavy equipment rental industry, they have recorded an uptake in rental over purchase. This is due to the exceptional benefits, not only to reduce upfront costs and free up working capital, but also through reliable rental relations with our customers to meet their requirements and allow them to focus on their core business’.

The Bauer MC 96, is a heavy duty-cycle crane with innovative assistants for dynamic soil compaction in the Arabian desert. To improve the compactness of the ground and increase load capacity, several areas had to be depth-compacted using the dynamic soil compaction method. The MC 96 duty-cycle crane made a significant contribution to the productivity for the soil improvement activities using the BDC (Bauer dynamic compaction) system.

The new innovative Bauer BDC assistance systems include an unwind assistant which facilitates automatic adjustment of the hoist’s spooling behavior to different, variable factors such as soil class, degree of compaction, impact angle, attachments, and water content of the soil as well as the new Bauer active rope tightening system (ARTS). The combination of the new assistance systems ensures better productivity of the duty-cycle crane in the BDC process and contributes to a reduction in rope wear, resulting in a noticeable decrease in operating costs.

Overall, the new assistance systems prove that even robust and generally simple methods have the potential for improvement, something Bauer, as one of the leading providers of machines in specialist foundation engineering, is working on continuously for the benefit of its customers. O.rentals is confident that with the brand assurance of its crane suppliers, it can couple its new innovative remote fleet management app solution to capture even remote project details confidently, helping to plan maintenance and follow a sustainable project action scheme.

The Bauer Group, based in the city of Schrobenhausen / Upper Bavaria, Germany is a group of companies with a long-standing family tradition. The artisan’s workshop founded in 1790 has grown into an international construction and machinery manufacturing group, with its regional office in the UAE.