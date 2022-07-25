Nora Fatehi mesmerises thousands at Dalma Mall

Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 6:01 PM

International artist and Bollywood sensation, Nora Fatehi mesmerised thousands at Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi on July 23 creating a whole rage with her talent, skills, and stunning moves.

Promoting her latest international single ‘Dirty Little Secret’, Fatehi spined off a special surprise in her trademark style, performing a unique one-of-a-kind flash mob on her independent song ‘Pepetta’ and latest smash hit ‘Dirty Little Secret’. Joining her in this most energetic and high-tempo flash mob were some of the most talented young dancers from different ethnicities and ages who were not just amazing in terms of talent but were also selected through the path-breaking #Dancewithnora online challenge, an initiative brainchild of Fatehi herself, which aims to create an ideal platform for children to perform, whatever their background, or culture.

The international artist is said to create a frenzy every time and she does it with complete hospitality. Fatehi has made her debut as a director, curator, stylist, visual genius, and performer, through this latest song ‘Dirty little Secret’.

Bhupinder Singh, general manager and CFO, Dalma Mall, said: "We are absolutely delighted and thrilled to witness yet another successful celebrity buzz event at Dalma Mall. Undoubtedly, Nora’s swag and her stunning performance along with the kids have left us all mesmerised. We are happy we could share such an amazing experience with our customers. We wish Nora the very best, especially for her song DLS and all her future endeavours."

