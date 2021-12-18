NMB Fashion’s exhibition

In line with the 50th UAE National Day celebrations, NMB Fashion in Dubai, organised an exhibition displaying various designer wear from Pakistan and India, bringing unique collections to one spot. The event took place for two days at the Towers Rotana Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The curated event was a one-stop shop for trendy and fashion-forward brands to display their offerings to luxe lifestyle lovers, encapsulating an exciting and eclectic mix of products worldwide, ranging from accessories, apparel, jewelry, and lifestyle goods.

The concept behind the exhibition provided a platform for known and emerging exhibitors to create an innovative and interactive shopping experience for customers. It also served as an excellent platform for local and overseas designers to engage in multiple retail opportunities.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate the 50th National Day.