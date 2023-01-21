‘Netherlands Food Week’ at Al Maya Supermarkets

Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 3:48 PM

Kamal Vachani, director and partner at Al Maya Group, has announced the ‘Netherlands Food Week’ at Al Maya Supermarkets across Dubai. The event will run for three weeks at selected stores. “We are very excited to announce the ‘Netherlands Food Week’ at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai. We hope this week will be a huge success attracting Dutch people among other nationalities,” Vachani said.

The ‘Netherlands Food Week’ was inaugurated by Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE, at an Al Maya Supermarket.

The ambassador appreciated Al Maya’s efforts in promoting Dutch products in the UAE. He said: “Our Dutch food culture is hundreds of years old; it is in our DNA. We are innovative. We drain our land to grow food, make it available to everyone around us and run on food economies. Food has always been important to the Netherlands, not only in terms of production but also when it comes to preparation and consumption.”