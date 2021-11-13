Need for a global supply chain

Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, recently inaugurated the 6th International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference 2021, in Dubai, which is the biggest of its kind in the Middle East.

Speaking of how supply chain issues continue to reflect the reality of the global business environment, he further added, “Our businesses are increasingly characterised by complex partnerships with other business, organisations, and government agencies – and they depend on their partners to follow the same principles and to fulfill their roles and obligations with efficiency, integrity, and transparency. UAE will soon be the nerve centre of a global, connected supply chain due to its access to the world markets and business friendly policies of the visionary leadership.”

Adding to it, top supply chain expert and CEO of Blue Ocean Academy, Dr Sathya Menon said, “Even in the future economy, supply chain disruptions will continue, which is why the entire supply chain needs to act as one and facilitate seamless flow of information. Supply chain ecosystem needs to sense and react quickly to any variability in the data. The pandemic situation has taught us the value of collective strength. To control disruptions and apply quick corrective measures for a seamless operation of goods, we must treat supply chain as one, a measure which falls within the endeavors of one world one supply chain.”