Meet Roberto Asseily: The brain behind top NFT project metapreneurs

Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 10:03 AM

NFTs have taken over in recent months, becoming a globally trending topic. With so many projects available and their growing popularity, both young and old have started their journeys in the industry. Roberto Asseily is one of many in the field, and he now shares his incredible story with us.

At just 21, Asseily is the brain behind one of the top NFT projects in the Middle East, Metapreneurs. This is a collection of 11,111 unique NFTs that are stored as ERC-721 on the Ethereum blockchain and act as golden tickets to massive business opportunities.

Asseily, co-founder and CEO of Metapreneurs, explains that one of the main reasons they launched Metapreneurs was to help business owners reach their financial goals and grow their networks. “The current education system is shallow when it comes to entrepreneurship, and at the end of the day, people end up making countless mistakes, most of which are avoidable."

As a young entrepreneur, this was a challenge he also had to deal with. When he first started, Asseily was inexperienced, and it was difficult trying to navigate the industry. He notes that at one point, he ended up making losses he felt could have been avoided if he had the right people by his side and a proper understanding of the market.

Together with the experts behind Metapreneurs, Asseily is correcting this and guiding people on their entrepreneurial journeys. More than just NFTs, Metapreneurs is a launchpad for its holders to learn and connect with the right people. They give their members access to exclusive international events and assist them in building a solid network of like-minded individuals.

According to Asseily, they aim to build a solid online community of entrepreneurs as they empower and encourage each other in every step. When he set up his first-ever business, many people didn’t believe in him. He explains that some doubted his capabilities, and he had to work twice as hard to cement his place in this highly competitive field. While he overcame that and reached the top, it is not the case for all entrepreneurs.

Due to the numerous challenges, some are unable to achieve their dreams, and to help them, Metapreneurs is building a community of like-minded individuals. They bridge the gap between novice and experienced entrepreneurs by providing real-world utility to both and sharing valuable tips to help them attain financial independence.

Asseily is also using the platform to encourage young entrepreneurs. “As a young person in the industry, people will look down on you and doubt your potential. Some will even show you why your idea is invalid and why you will not succeed. However, you should never let their words get to you. Believe in yourself, work hard, and surround yourself with like-minded people as you will learn a lot from them."

When Asseily started his journey in NFTs, some of his peers and others in the industry doubted him. Today, he is the CEO of a top NFT company in the Middle East. He became a millionaire at the age of 21 and was among the panelists for the Meta (Facebook) developers’ circle of the Web3 series at the Beirut Digital District. As he continues to thrive, Asseily shows that with hard work and dedication, nothing is too hard to attain.