Marina von Lison to bring Dubai-based Ezra Couture to Frankfurt fashion week

Photo by: Jeremy Moeller

Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 12:37 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 12:40 PM

The world of entrepreneurship, modelling, and influence has a new face to look up to – Baroness Marina von Lison.

This German entrepreneur, model, influencer, and Mrs Universe UAE 2021 is a woman of many talents. She has built up her career as a fashion entrepreneur and has become an acclaimed face in the world of fashion and modelling.

Known for her irresistible fashion style and refined taste, she became the official ambassador of ESTÉE LAUDER cosmetics in Germany and the Arabic Swarovski crystal clothing brand SOL ANGELANN.

Her other cooperation partners include Fawaz Gruosi high jewellery, Jacob and Co, Stephane Rolland, Ziad Nakad, Gaby Charbachy, Gemy Maalouf, Georges Hobeika, Nicolas Besson, Yasya Minochkina, La Metamorphose, Lords&Fools, Pheres Fine jewellery.

Photo by - Ekaterina Volynec

In addition to her fashion career, Lison has also become a successful influencer on Instagram, where she shares her inspiring stories and experiences with 300k followers. In 2021 she was crowned Mrs Universe UAE, making her the first German woman to win this esteemed title. The prestigious L’officiel Arabia put the newly crowned beauty queen on its March 2021 cover.

At the last Middle East fashion week, Marina visited the show of Dubai-based Ezra Couture — a top-notched fashion house.

“I fell in love with Ezra Santos’ timeless and exquisite masterpieces in their attention to detail. So I thought, why not show his unique designs to the German or, rather, Frankfurt fashion world? Conservative Germany misses a fairytale feeling” she said.

“Frankfurt is my home city and is very dynamic and vibrant, although I must admit that fashion had never been an essential part of its history and development. As a Fashion enthusiast and influencer, I visit different fashion weeks, get to know many extremely talented designers, and I love to make input in their further recognition.”

⠀Frankfurt fashion week happens twice a year: January and June. Let’s hope this summer Frankfurt will plunge into Arabic fairytale together with Ezra Couture.