Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ new showroom in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar

M P Manoj Kotak inaugurates the showroom in Ghatkopar, following its virtual inauguration by M P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group, in the presence of other members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Leading jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, recently launched its new showroom in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, taking the total showroom count in Maharashtra to 11.

The new Malabar Gold and Diamonds showroom houses an impressive array of beautifully crafted jewellery in the finest gold, diamond and precious stones as well as an extensive range of designs to suit traditional and contemporary tastes.

M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, said: “I am confident that our new store will impress jewellery buyers with its strong customer service and product variety. We are grateful to the city and its people for welcoming us and allowing us the privilege of being part of their auspicious occasions and celebrations.”

As a part of the group’s CSR initiative, Malabar Gold and Diamonds will set aside five per cent of the profit earned by the Ghatkopar showroom for various charitable and philanthropic activities in this region.