LuLu celebrates ‘Let’s Eatalian’

LuLu Hypermarket brings the world’s most popular cuisine — Italian —to the UAE with its ‘Let’s Eatalian’ celebration. Starting on November 8 and running until November 21, 2021, the festival will bring the wholesome goodness of Italy’s delightful cuisine to all shoppers across all LuLu stores in the UAE.

The Festival’s opening at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Barsha, Dubai, was graced by Giuseppe Finocchiaro — consul general of Italy in Dubai, Roberto Luongo — general director of Italian Trade Agency and Amedeo Scarpa — Italian Trade commissioner, in the presence of James Varghese — director of LuLu Dubai and Northern Emirates.

‘Let’s Eatalian’ is supported by the Italian Trade Agency in cooperation with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE and the Consulate-General in Dubai.

Replete with the goodness and gourmet taste of Italian food and health benefits of a Mediterranean diet, the ‘Let’s Eatalian’ promotion puts top-quality food and ingredients in the spotlight. Shoppers will see a wide variety of excellent cheeses, Italian chocolate, fruit jams, sweet and savoury puff pastries from well-known brands, and Italian apples at special prices.

There will also be specialty items, such as organic pasta, infused extra-virgin olive oil, high—quality sea—salt, and other cupboard essentials. Of special interest to shoppers will be a range of high—quality premium ingredients like olives, peeled tomatoes, and cakes prepared and sold under LuLu’s in-house label.

Shoppers can also expect fresh pizza, Italian-style cakes and desserts from the LuLu kitchens, made with the finest ingredients.

“LuLu's "Let’s Eatalian” promotion has always been a popular festival and we are delighted to showcase the best of Italy in our aisles,” said LuLu group director Mr. Salim M.A., “LuLu has brought a unique range to this festival through its sourcing offices network in Europe, specifically the newest sourcing office of the group in Malpensa—Milan, which support the trade of Italian products for the MENA region. The festival is a great way to explore the tastes and goodness of Italian ingredients at prices that are deliciously surprising.”

Nicola Lener, ambassador of Italy to UAE said: "I welcome with great pleasure this new 'Let's Eatalian' promotional campaign, which follows the previous successful initiatives we have already organised with LuLu Hypermarket."

Nicola highlighted "Italy enjoys being one of the most dynamic, innovative and safe food clusters in the world and our national offer is synonymous with extraordinary flavours, huge variety of ingredients and biodiversity and great contribution to health and well-being, as demonstrated by the well-known Mediterranean diet, recognised by UNESCO as intangible heritage of humanity," She further said; "We will repeat this campaign next March to offer consumers an even wider range of Italian products to discover our food culture and the infinite variety of foods."

Roberto Luongo, General director of Italian Trade Agency said: "The launching of "Let's Eatalian" campaign in the UAE to promote Italian food products underlines the mutual interest of the Italian Trade Agency – ITA and the LuLu Group in promoting together products and producers of excellence of the Italian agri-food sector.”

“LuLu Group is an exceptional partner who is seriously contributing in confirming Italian presence in the United Arab Emirates and the MENA Region globally. With renewed vigor and enthusiasm, the Italian Trade Agency-ITA is standing alongside Italian companies in the recovery after the pandemic, favoring agreements with the large-scale retail trade,” Roberto Luongo added.

“The UAE imported over Euro 180 million worth of Italian F&B products in 2020. Already in the first 7 months of 2021, the UAE has imported Euro 130 million, a 27,7% increase compared to the same period last year. The interest in Italian food products across the world has resulted in the Italian government increasing export targets to an unprecedented Euro 50 billion in 2021, and I expect a large proportion of this to be a direct result of the strong trade relationship with the UAE, thanks also to this promotional campaign,” Roberto Luongo concluded.