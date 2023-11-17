UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kempinski Al Othman Al Khobar honoured as winner in the 'Best Luxury Brand'

The hotel is a preferred choice for global companies, ministries, and discerning individual travelers from around the world

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 4:27 PM

Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 4:28 PM

The World Luxury Hotel Awards has recognised Kempinski Al Othman Al Khobar as the global winner in the 'Best Luxury Brand' category in their 2023 edition. The celebration took place on October 28 in Athens, Greece. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Othman, the owner of the hotel, received the prestigious award, solidifying the hotel's reputation for its unwavering commitment to luxury and personalised service for international guests.

Kempinski Al Othman is ideally situated in the enchanting city of Al Khobar in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, just a bridge away from the Kingdom of Bahrain. The hotel offers 200 luxury rooms and suites, along with 18 stunning, design-styled apartments. Additionally, it features seven restaurants offering a variety of international cuisines.

The hotel is a preferred choice for global companies, ministries, and discerning individual travelers from around the world.


More news from KT Network