Kalyan Jewellers launches new football-themed jewellery

Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 12:09 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 12:11 PM

Kalyan Jewellers, one of the largest and most-trusted jewellery companies, has recently announced the launch of its football-themed jewellery – ‘Es Vida’. With the ongoing football World Cup fever, the all-new limited edition jewellery designs of Es Vida pay tribute to the country’s vibrant football culture.

‘Es Vida’ is a Spanish phrase, which means ‘its life’. This set of gender-neutral platinum and rose gold jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers provides fans with an opportunity to valiantly display their passion for the game.

Talking about this unique football memorabilia, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers, said: “We are delighted to introduce Es Vida to the passionate and enthusiastic football community in India and the Middle East. We believe that these all-new soccer-inspired designs will be something that the footballing community would love to wear and flaunt as they celebrate this game season. In a brand first, we have associated with India’s football icons for the Es Vida campaign, and we hope that fans for whom football is life will embrace ‘Es Vida’,” he added.

The brand campaign for Es Vida features Indian youth icons Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Nganbam Sweety Devi, representing India’s national football team.

Football fans can now wear their passion as they cheer their favourite teams and sporting icons - ‘Es Vida’ designs are available at select showrooms across the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and India, priced from Dh 2000 onwards.