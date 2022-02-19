JC Chaudhry wins Guinness world record in Numerology

Swapnil Dangarikar, Adjudicator, handing over the world record to JC Chaudhry

The first ever Guinness World Record in Numerology in 2022 was achieved by one of India’s top numerologist JC Chaudhry educating around 6000 participants about the ancient science. The initiative was organised by CNPL (Chaudhry Nummero Pvt Ltd) and Indian Institute of Numerology (IIN) to create awareness regarding numerology which was prevalent across ancient cultures like Greece, Egypt, China, Chaldea and India.

Swapnil Dangarikar, Guinness world record adjudicator, said: “Guinness World Record London office has opened a new category for this achievement, which is a pioneering achievement in 2022. It was wonderful to witness the enthusiasm and zeal exhibited here today, in setting a new world record based on learning and enhancing life. I congratulate the brand on achieving a new landmark.”

Chaudhry said: “I want to create awareness regarding how numbers and human life are enigmatically inter connected. From the days of ancient Greek mathematician and philosopher Pythagoras who believed that ‘God built universe on numbers’, various visionaries have researched deeply into the fascinating science of numerology’. Our objective with International Numerology Forum (INF) and IIN too is to enhance human life with the help of numerology.”