InsuranceMarket.ae partners with Zulekha Hospital

Taking care of both body and budget is a concern for many these days, so when both are taken care of alongside your other protections like insurance, even better. So, we were excited to hear about InsuranceMarket.ae’s exciting new strategic partnership with Zulekha Hospital offering the insurance giant’s customers, exclusive discounts on a wide range of services with this celebrated local healthcare provider.

Keen to know more we asked executives from the two companies to tell us about their agreement. Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Our mantra has always been to add value for our customers and by partnering with fellow blue-chip companies, we’re able to offer not only great insurance deals but also market-leading discounts on a wide range of products and services. We see this latest addition to our partnership portfolio as both exciting and innovative and are confident our customers will too”.

Grishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred said: “Through this partnership of Zulekha Hospital and myAlfred, our customers are able to avail great packages on a range of healthcare services including lasik, bariatric surgery and a basic health bundle which includes a consultation with an internal medicine specialist, and tests such as CBC, urine routine, CBC, ECG, lipid profile and fasting blood sugar. There’s also a free second opinion on any diagnosis from a supplied previous medical report”.

Commenting on the partnership, Taher Shams, managing director of Zulekha Hospital, said: “Our partnership with InsuranceMarket.ae, one of the largest brokerages in the UAE will help us reach a wider audience and extend our healthcare services to them and further develop our services in accordance with our patrons’ needs.”

Sounds like this partnership is full of vitality and one not to miss.