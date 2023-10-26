InsuranceMarket.ae and Thumbay Media unite for breast cancer awareness

Vignesh S Unadkat, COO Thumbay Media; Mahesh Balani, COO, InsuranceMarket.ae; Alfred from InsuranceMarket.ae; Nousheen Salam, director, Thumbay Media, and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president — healthcare division, Thumbay Group.

Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 9:00 AM

Thumbay Media, a prominent media house committed to community well-being, recently held 'Pink Warriors', a significant event focusing on breast cancer awareness. This endeavour, guided by the visionary leadership of Thumbay Moideen, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, and Nousheen Salma, spotlighted the intricate aspects of breast cancer, ranging from innovative treatments to the essential role of emotional and societal support.

A notable highlight of the event was the emphasis on therapies beyond the conventional chemotherapy, such as immunotherapy and photodynamic therapy. Proactive measures like regular mammograms were also advocated, emphasising early detection as a cornerstone in battling the disease.

InsuranceMarket.ae, strengthened by insights from COO Mahesh Balani, expressed robust support. Balani highlighted the vital role of specialised insurance policies, especially those addressing conditions like breast cancer, echoing their dedication to societal wellness.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, said: "Our alliance with Thumbay Group reflects a mutual vision of community empowerment through health awareness and informed choices."

Both Thumbay Media and InsuranceMarket.ae resonate with the ethos of societal enrichment. While Thumbay's commitment spans health, education, and research, InsuranceMarket.ae complements this by ensuring individuals are financially prepared for health adversities.

Nousheen Salam, director, Thumbay Media, added: "Our mission goes beyond business; it's about shaping healthier, informed communities. Our synergy with InsuranceMarket.ae exemplifies this vision in action."

Their combined endeavours transcend mere business aims. Instead, they nurture a society where knowledge, backing, and financial readiness coalesce, fortifying individuals against severe life challenges. 'Pink Warriors' symbolises this joint ethos, displaying how combined efforts amplify community health awareness and readiness.

Collectively, the collaboration between Thumbay Media and InsuranceMarket.ae shines a light, guiding the community towards a future where knowledge, preparation, and support are foundational in confronting ailments like breast cancer.