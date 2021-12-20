IBPC honoured by Dubai Customs

A book ‘The Global Halal Economy’ was also presented to Vachani by Macatoman, who is also the author of this book.
KT Network2 days ago
The Dubai Customs Consultative Council presented the Certificate of Appreciation to Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai on December 19 at the IBPC office. The certificate was awarded for IBPC’s contribution in maintaining high performance and also supporting Dubai Customs clinch 'The Elite Award' from the Dubai Government Excellence Program 2020-2021.
The certificate was received by Dilip Sinha, Secretary General of IBPC.
As the premier body representing the Indian business and professional community in Dubai, IBPC is the only Indian business council that is regulated by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry. IBPC is a not-for-profit organisation.
"IBPC has a wide range of objectives to foster business and investments. Most importantly, IBPC is the voice of its members when it comes to the policy-making bodies of UAE and India, all the way up to the respective governments,” Sinha said.
