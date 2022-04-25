HONOR X7: A Budget Wonder

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 3:15 PM

The smartphones today we have in our possession can offer so many things to make your everyday life entertaining. They are as much about enjoying media as they are about communicating. In this fast-paced world, nobody wants to miss their favourite movies or web series on the go and with the advanced features like big display with narrow bezels, massive battery and storage space and connectivity you can stream or download your favourite shows with just few fingertips on your smartphone.

The HONOR X7, the latest member of HONOR’s reliable HONOR X Series is a beast, it brings users a 5000 mAh large battery supported by 22.5W HONOR Wired Supercharge, 6.74-inch HONOR FullView Display and a raft of innovative HONOR technology solutions, all at an affordable price point. It nails all the corners you give it with and can pull you out of every situation where you might feel bored and deliver an immersive entertainment and smooth experience, offering a true-to-life viewing experience, ideal for watching movies, browsing photos or gaming.

With the HONOR X7, HONOR surprises its consumers by providing the largest display available at this price point. X7 does everything you need it to do. Its big, bright, bold, beautiful benchmark of a screen will dazzle you while watching your favorite content. The display isn’t just a common display seen on other phones, it’s a 6.74-inch HONOR FullView Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) with 90Hz Refresh Rate panel roaring out an advantage in fluidness and gamers. Additionally, it allows users to enjoy realistic graphics on the screen without any stuttering while also ensuring a smooth scrolling experience. Streaming content from Netflix and Amazon isn’t a hassle, users can stream in FHD resolution and HDR10 content as well and enjoy the immersive viewing experience. Bringing users, a more comfortable grip, the HONOR X7 has been designed with a 47° curved body , coming in at 8.62mm thick and weighing just 198g , perfectly fitting into the palm of a hand for a relaxed feel and an easy-to-use experience.

Designed for the lifestyle of a young, fast-paced user HONOR X7 is equipped with a powerful 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W HONOR Wired SuperCharge that deals away with the need for nightly charges and is a huge convenience. The device can support three hours of online video playback after being recharged for just 10 minutes, allowing users to rapidly power up their device up to 40 per cent in just 20 minutes which lets them continuously text friends, shop online, play games, or video streaming on the go.

HONOR X7 is perfect for the tech-savvy generation who are maximum dependent on such technology, especially when it comes to communication. This generation which stays on top of social media and prefer keeping their smartphones in their hand dont require charge even after heavy usage. Combined with an extraordinary battery, X7 allows users to enjoy up to 20 hours of online video playback or 49 hours of phone call on a single charge .The larger battery capacity delivers a more convenient user experience, ensuring them power through their day without having to worry about their smartphone losing steam. Needless to say, this one feature has become an important criterion in picking up the next phone, especially for the most demanding users.

Pricing and availability

Designed for a style conscious audience, the HONOR X7 is available in two striking colors: Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.

Consumers can buy the latest smartphone HONOR X7 via HONOR online store, Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Emax, Ecity, Carrefour, Axiom and Noon at a price of Dh 649(4GB+128GB) and Dh729 (6GB+128GB) and get an exclusive gift of Bluetooth speakers.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com/ae