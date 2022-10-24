Hanif Jewellers brings bespoke heritage jewellery to Dubai

The brand’s first flagship boutique in the UAE will open its doors in Deira Gold Souk

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 12:14 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 12:16 PM

When it comes to gold and diamond jewellery, experience is everything. And that is the true embodiment of what Hanif Jewellers is bringing to Dubai with the launch of their first international store at the prime gold corner of the Deira Gold Souk. The Dubai flagship store embraces the brand’s long-standing legacy as a master of gold to a whole new world of bespoke jewellery. With carefully crafted pieces that allow you to experience pure art.

The inauguration of the flagship Dubai boutique took place on October 20, with a grand ceremony. The evening called for grand celebrations and offered guests a first glimpse into the beautiful collections on offer and introduced Dubai’s jewellery aficionados to the high quality and craftsmanship that the brand’s legacy rests.

Hanif has solidified the trust of its clients since their first store in 1978. The brand is known for being a stalwart of excellent craftsmanship and constantly pushing the envelope of creating exciting yet traditionally bound jewellery. Every piece is handcrafted with high quality, perfection and commitment. And now Hanif Jewellers brings exceptional diamonds and gold jewellery to Dubai shores. The flagship boutique in Dubai is aesthetically designed to convey the brand’s commitment to offering high quality with the warmth of a family-run business.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Zeeshan Hanif, CEO of Hanif Jewellers, said: “After earning the love and trust of our consumers from all around the world, Hanif Jewellers is bringing more magnificent and more artistic pieces for the true connoisseurs of diamonds and gold, here in the UAE. As a brand, we are quite close to the UAE as we’ve been serving customers in the country over the year. We share similar values as those of the region and look forward to expanding our reach in the region.”

The brand’s true strength lies in its generations of experience in crafting fine jewellery. Hanif Jewellers has a zest for bringing more contemporary offerings that stand the test of time. And with three generations of continuous excellence, Hanif Jewellers today caters to customers worldwide and even offers bespoke jewellery creations based on customer requirements. Hanif Jewellers is ready to take the UAE’s jewellery scene by storm and establish a new legacy that starts in Dubai.