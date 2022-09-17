Hadi Enterprises opens retail store in Al Barsha

Hadi Ebrahim Al Abbas, chief communications officer at Al Abbas Group, and Mohamed Ismail Al Abbas, chief people officer at Al Abbas Group, jointly inaugurating the latest showroom of Hadi Enterprises at Al Barsha.

Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 9:00 AM

Hadi Enterprises recently inaugurated its second retail showroom in Al Barsha 2, Umm Suqeim Street. The new showroom was jointly inaugurated by Hadi Ebrahim Al Abbas, chief communications officer, Al Abbas Group and Mohamed Ismail Al Abbas, chief people officer, Al Abbas Group.

Conceived as a full-fledged retail store, the newly inaugurated Hadi showroom offers a wide collection of glassware, tableware, cookware, oven ware, crystal ware, dinner ware, bed linen, crockery, cutlery, luggage and much more.

Al Abbas said: “Hadi has been the preferred choice for a wide range of locals and expatriates ever since its inception in 1979. Over the past four decades, the customer base of Hadi Enterprises has widely grown and today we have many exclusive customers who visit our showrooms for the range that we offer. We will continue to bring our valued customers the best of top-quality brands that will enhance their lifestyle.”