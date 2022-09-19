Go Kite acquires ISO 9000

Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 6:15 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 6:43 PM

Go Kite Travel and Tours have unlocked another milestone in just one year's tenure. The agency is now deemed as the most legitimate and transparent travel company in the UAE by acquiring a certification of ISO 9000. This implies that Go Kite's services in regard to customer satisfaction, evidences based decision making, legitimate price structure, and quality are vouched by its standing in the UAE.

Go Kite's business predisposition is based on the travel and hospitality industry. This excursion company's expertise lies in tour management, travel packages, domestic and international, air ticketing, hotel booking, and travel insurance. Apart from its on-site offices in Dubai and Sharjah, Go Kite is a renowned name in India, being number one in South India and the top five in North India for tours, B2B visas, and auxiliary services. This travel agency has branches in India are laid across Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Mangalore, Kolkata, Trivandrum, Thiruvalla, Kochin, Trissur, Calicut, Kannur, and more branches opening soon in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

Standing tall in the UAE with its supreme quality services

Go Kite's company's success lies in focusing on the needs of its customer and making them satisfied at any cost. This company's vision is to cater to every client with the best possible service that evokes the betterment of the hospitality industry. The debut of this tourism agency right in pandemic stricken world was relatively conventional. However, Go Kite managed to break through the situation by offering customised international quarantine packages that made the graph sales of this expedition company spike high. They have transported 10,000 plus passengers during the confounding times of Covid-19.

Go Kite has held a strong hold over many international countries' tourism niche, but this company's domestic UAE tours is something that cannot be missed. Customised tour packages according to the client's budget with other added perks is what makes Go Kite customer's favourite choice. Client-centric and genuine cost-effective packages are the two main components of this agency. Having ISO 9000 in just a year proves the dedication, commitment and reliance of this company. These are the main attributes that can mold any structure into a promising one.

Providing B2B and B2C is Go Kite’s forte. They have driven many successful events across the globe for business visas and mass hotel booking. This agency has a dedicated immigration department that works according to the regulations of international immigration laws. Hence, having an international certification is justified; that showcases Go Kite’s persona and its dedication to erasing ambiguity in the hospitality sector.