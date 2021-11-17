Ghaya grand hotel’s ‘Home for the holidays’ season offer

Spend the most wonderful time of the year with your loved ones at Ghaya Grand Hotel

Enjoy tons of holiday offers and activities, from outdoor movie screenings, festive holiday brunches and dinners to relaxing spa packages

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, Ghaya Grand Hotel launches irresistible and family-friendly festive season offers, from gingerbread house treats to turkey takeaways, and special Christmas menus to New Year’s Eve Gala dinners.

Make Ghaya Grand Hotel your Home for the Holidays with a special offer perfect for the whole family. To add on the cheerful holiday spirit, joyous Christmas decorations, complete with a gingerbread house, will be up at the hotel Lobby. Along with Carol Singing at the Lobby every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting from Dec 7.

“More than bountiful brunches or dinners, we want to highlight the idea of reuniting with family and friends and giving back to the community this holiday season.” says Olwin Desouza, general manager of Ghaya Grand Hotel. “Share a meal, sing a carol, light up a Christmas tree and lift that holiday spirit.” He added.

Here are some of this season’s offers to help you plan out your holiday feasts in advance:

Fusion restaurant – Top 10 restaurants worldwide on Trip Advisor.

Eat all you can dinner buffet – Every day from 6 pm-11 pm at dh155 per person

Friday brunch – From Friday - 12:30 - 3:30 pm at dh 145 per person.

Christmas Eve at Fusion restaurant

A special night deserves a special meal. Celebrate with a selection of international cuisine and Christmas specials – surely, you’ll have no trouble filling your plates. Get ready for a surprise visit from Santa himself!

December 24, 6PM to 11PM, dh 165 adult, dh 80 child

Christmas day brunch at Fusion restaurant

For those looking for a festive Christmas Day brunch, head to Ghaya Grand Hotel and enjoy a special Christmas menu complete with roasted turkey and desserts plus live cooking stations.

December 25, 12:30PM to 3: 30 PM, dh 165 adult, dh 75 child

New Year’s Eve Gala dinner at Red Diamond and Fusion

There’s no better way to welcome 2022 other than to share a festive meal with your loved ones. This year, Ghaya Grand Hotel allows guests to walk through between two restaurants with grand displays of food from across the globe for a guaranteed great start of another year. Let the countdown begin!

December 31, dinner 7PM till midnight, dh 275 Adult | dh 135 Child

Turkey takeaway

For those who can’t imagine Christmas without a turkey to feast on, we’ve got you covered. Save time cooking and pre-order your turkey in advance with trimmings and sauces.

7KG serves up to six – dh 350

9KG serves up to 10 – dh 475

Note: Additional dh 100 for trimmings and sauces

The much-awaited Expo 2020 Dubai is right around the corner, and with millions of visitors to be expected, finding the right place to stay is an important factor. Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai, is proud to boast that we are the closest five-star luxury hotel and apartment to the Expo.

Situated in close vicinity of Expo 2020 Dubai, Ghaya Grand Hotel is about 10 minutes away from the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, built for the convenience of visitors coming to Expo 2020 Dubai. From the newly-built station, visitors can access the site in just one stop from the hotel. We are situated close to Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park (DIP) and Dubai Internet City metro stations, as well.

During your stay, you can visit some of Dubai's main attractions such Miracle Garden, Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, The Els Club, and Dubai Parks and Resorts, as these are within close proximity to the hotel. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is about 40 kilometres away whilst Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is at a closer distance of 31 kilometres. The Walk- JBR, Dubai Marina, and Mall of the Emirates are within easy access from the hotel. Me’aisem City Centre and Jumeirah Golf Estate are just within a walking distance of 5 to 10 minutes. Our hotel offers complimentary shuttle buses to many of the above-mentioned attractions.

With a passion for creating unforgettable memories, Ghaya Grand Hotel looks forward to welcoming you in witnessing this historic moment for the UAE together.