Gala Dinner at Palazzo Versace for Gulf International Congress 2021

Stefano Campagna Vice President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE award Best Representative 2021 lawyer Claudia Manfredi.

On the occasion of the Gulf International Congress 2021, the most important event for Italian lawyers and business consultants in the Gulf Region, on October 30th 2021, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE had the pleasure to welcome more than 100 guests, including Italian lawyers and local entrepreneurs, top managers and important Emirati personalities, for a Gala dinner organised at Palazzo Versace.

Matteo Colombo Vice President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE award Best Representative 2021 lawyer Simone Facchinetti

During the event, the lawyers Manfredi Claudia, Ballaré Andrea and Facchinetti Simone were awarded as Best Representative 2020, by the Vice President of the Chamber Campagna Stefano, the former President of the Chamber Ricotti Piero and the Vice President of the Chamber Colombo Matteo, for the activities carried out to support the development of commercial and entrepreneurial relations between countries.

Piero Ricotti Past President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE award Andrea Ballare’ Best Representative 2021

The 2021 edition of the Gulf International Congress represented a great opportunity to discuss the prospects that the Gulf Countries, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Qatar can offer to Italian companies and the evolution of the Regional law and economic system.