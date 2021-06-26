KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

First Sports Center opens in Sharjah

Filed on June 26, 2021


First Sports Center, Sharjah’s newest indoor sports court, has now opened on the third level of Safeer Mall. The centre is a part of Al Safeer Group of Companies.

The new 36,000 sq ft playing area includes multiple indoor courts for badminton, cricket, football and table tennis. It has a multipurpose court for basketball, volleyball and gully cricket, along with a 10-lane badminton court and 5-A side football court.

The centre is located by  the Dubai-Sharjah highway with ample parking space in Safeer Mall.

First Sports Center offers coaching for ages above four and has a team of well-trained professionals. The centre provides well-maintained changing rooms as well, along with cubicles and lockers. It operates from 7 am until midnight, keeping all Covid-19 protocols in check.

The centre aims to be a space for people to get back in touch with their athletic side. It provides customers court booking on an hourly, weekly, monthly and yearly basis.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210619&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210618906&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1927,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 