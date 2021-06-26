First Sports Center opens in Sharjah
First Sports Center, Sharjah’s newest indoor sports court, has now opened on the third level of Safeer Mall. The centre is a part of Al Safeer Group of Companies.
The new 36,000 sq ft playing area includes multiple indoor courts for badminton, cricket, football and table tennis. It has a multipurpose court for basketball, volleyball and gully cricket, along with a 10-lane badminton court and 5-A side football court.
The centre is located by the Dubai-Sharjah highway with ample parking space in Safeer Mall.
First Sports Center offers coaching for ages above four and has a team of well-trained professionals. The centre provides well-maintained changing rooms as well, along with cubicles and lockers. It operates from 7 am until midnight, keeping all Covid-19 protocols in check.
The centre aims to be a space for people to get back in touch with their athletic side. It provides customers court booking on an hourly, weekly, monthly and yearly basis.
-
KT Network
First Sports Center opens in Sharjah
First Sports Center, Sharjah’s newest indoor sports court, has now... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Shabab Al Ahli Club honours Union Coop
Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club honoured Union Coop, a large consumer... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Mitsubishi SUV summer offers at Al Habtoor Motors
Al Habtoor Motors, the official distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, has lined up a never-before ‘Hot Summer...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Dawex’s new Data Exchange Platform
Dawex, one of the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology companies, announced a European leader...
READ MORE
-
News
Video: New integrated bus station opens in Dubai
The ultra-modern facility is integrated with the metro and taxi... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
Certain media reports are citing a Notice to Airmen (Notam), which... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Final phase of registration underway
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced the second... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino laid...
President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend Benigno Aquino's funeral. READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa