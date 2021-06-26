First Sports Center opens in Sharjah

First Sports Center, Sharjah’s newest indoor sports court, has now opened on the third level of Safeer Mall. The centre is a part of Al Safeer Group of Companies.

The new 36,000 sq ft playing area includes multiple indoor courts for badminton, cricket, football and table tennis. It has a multipurpose court for basketball, volleyball and gully cricket, along with a 10-lane badminton court and 5-A side football court.

The centre is located by the Dubai-Sharjah highway with ample parking space in Safeer Mall.

First Sports Center offers coaching for ages above four and has a team of well-trained professionals. The centre provides well-maintained changing rooms as well, along with cubicles and lockers. It operates from 7 am until midnight, keeping all Covid-19 protocols in check.

The centre aims to be a space for people to get back in touch with their athletic side. It provides customers court booking on an hourly, weekly, monthly and yearly basis.