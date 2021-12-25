F5 raises Dh30,000 for children’s education

F5’s mission is to create a movement where our customers can contribute towards the betterment of the community by providing support to vulnerable children.

F5 Global, a sustainable athleisure brand, founded by Sarisha Ved has raised Dh30,000 for children’s education, associated with Emirates Red Crescent.

Launched in March 2021, the initial F5 collection ‘Tees for Fees’ donated 100 per cent of profits to support under-privileged children in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent Dubai. Since then, the brand has expanded its product range, offering mobile phone cases, reusable face masks, wallets, bags, and unisex athleisure clothing.

Ved said: “I am beyond grateful to the F5 team for bringing my vision to life and making sustainable clothing accessible to everyone across the GCC, while still being on-trend. F5’s mission is to create a movement where our customers can contribute towards the betterment of the community by providing support to vulnerable children.”

Mohammed Kamal, manager fundraising department, Emirates Red Crescent Dubai, said: “Education remains one of our top priorities. This initiative embodies the keenness of Emirates Red Crescent to continue the educational process in the country, provide logistical support and educational devices that help schools carry out their educational mission.

We are pleased to collaborate with F5 on this project and wish Sarisha Ved immense success. We would like to thank Apparel Group for supporting such initiatives and being such a valuable partner for Emirates Red Crescent over the years.”