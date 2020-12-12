Experience festive Wonderland at Mercato this December

Immerse in the season’s spirit this festive season with an assortment of entertainment this December at Mercato.

Everything is in place to set the festive mood with themed workshops, activities and roaming parades to entertain your little ones.

The cobbled streets of Mercato will come alive with captivating roaming characters including the Gingerbread man, snow ball elves and jugglers as part of the fantastic Santa parade.

Mercato’s festive wonderland show will take place from December 17-25, combining an extraordinary show by Magic Phil to entertain the whole family.

While the kids will be having fun and taking in the spirit of the occasion, families and friends can enjoy shopping a wide variety of unique products at the Mercato pop-up by Marina Souq.

There has never been a better time to re-discover the pleasures of shopping at Mercato. Whether you’re looking for extraordinary gifts, remarkable festive experiences to enjoy with family and friends, dining options that tickle everyone’s taste buds, a luxe food hamper gift or just a tasty little chocolate pick-me-up, you’ll find it all at Mercato this festive season.