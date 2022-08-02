Dulsco Group appoints new CEO for Parisima Talent

Tiago Costa, CEO, Parisima Talent

Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 4:28 PM

Dulsco Group, the leading integrated solutions provider across the UAE, has announced the appointment of Tiago Costa as the new CEO for Parisima Talent, the newly acquired talent solutions company. Formerly, Dulsco’s COO for outsourcing and permanent placement, Costa will now lead Parisima Talent, enhancing the company’s competitiveness for talent solutions in the wider region.

With 17 years of experience in talent solutions and permanent placement, Costa has occupied the positions of board director, country manager and regional manager with some of the most prolific global staffing agencies across GCC and Europe. As the COO, he was responsible for driving the company’s outsourcing business by positioning Dulsco as a leading provider of professional outsourcing and staffing solutions throughout the UAE and the Gulf region. In his new role, Costa who has a proven track record for developing winning and sustainable growth strategies, will manage the full scope of talent solution services.

Commenting on Costa's appointment, David Stockton, CEO at Dulsco, said: “Tiago is a perfect fit for the role since he was already leading our outsourcing and permanent placement business. His extensive operational and executive leadership expertise and hands on experience will unlock significant value for our company as we grow and develop our outsourcing and permanent placement services in the region.”

Costa added: “I am honoured to take up this position as CEO of Parisima Talent. I look forward to leading the company through the next phase of its development and growth in the talent solutions space in the wider region.”

Costa commenced his duties as the new CEO on July 18.