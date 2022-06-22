DJM Capital highlights importance of cleaning up the supply chain

Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 4:39 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 4:41 PM

Many companies today attempt to diligently track their supply chain to ensure no people at any stage are being forced or exploited for end-consumers to enjoy cheaper products.

John Miller, founder and CEO of DJM capital, with the US $2 billion of assets under management, participated in a panel during The Global Sustainability Network (GSN) conference at Lambeth Palace in London. The conference was attended by Theresa May, former Prime Minister of the UK.

Miller emphasises that the most effective approach to tackling modern slavery is through governmental, private, and philanthropic sector partnerships. Discussing the lack of centralised information for world governments' anti-modern slavery funding, he said that a comprehensive database would benefit philanthropic foundations and victims of slavery.

He added: "Philanthropists are uniquely equipped to help innovate solutions to communities' social challenges. We always aim to start with education, with children. We must equip our children with knowledge and options, allowing them to seek better and more fruitful opportunities through education. Attending school and receiving higher education has been shown importance to prop children up for a better future, and helps children find decent work, devoid of exploitation.” Miller also drew attention to the fact that countries working to clean their supply chain platforms share the same fundamentals, regardless of where they are located geographically. With increased collaboration, networks, and management, strategies can be deployed to attract donors and talent, harnessing the power of a globally connected network sharing the same mission, vision, and values. Global philanthropic capital is vast and has the potential to deliver lasting social impact if deployed strategically, leveraging innovative technology and iCloud channels.