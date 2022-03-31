Cyta: The new ARSINOE subsea cable system comes into operation

Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 10:55 AM

Cyta announces the start of operations on the ARSINOE optical fiber subsea cable system, which will cover the country’s increased need for international connectivity in crucial areas, especially for internet and cloud services. It reinforces security on alternative routing of digital communications between Cyprus and the rest of the world and responds to the need for services that require a brief delay in data transmission.

ARSINOE, with a length of 3,750km, is the latest addition to Cyta’s extensive subsea cable system, which links the Eastern Mediterranean with data and telecommunications centres in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. It thus strengthens the role of the organisation and, by extension, Cyprus as an ultra-modern telecommunications hub in the region.

Cyta chairman, Michalis Ioannides stated that, “ARSINOE is a tangible example of the organisation’s commitment to providing reliable state-of-the-art technology services on both a local and international level. It is a significant addition to Cyta’s international infrastructure and one that will make an important contribution to speeding up the digital transformation of Cyprus, which is one of the Organisation’s key objectives.”

Cyta CEO Andreas Neocleous, noted that, “This marks the completion of another significant investment by the organisation, which will enable us to continue doing what our customers expect from us: constantly improving the services we provide to them. At the same time, Cyta’s 5G population coverage is close to 100 per cent, while the CytaFiber network will reach all urban areas by the end of 2023. These projects are not only upgrading the country’s technological infrastructure but the competitiveness of the entire economy.”