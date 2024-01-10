Copecart.ae set to revolutionise online sales in the UAE, launching on January 12 at The Mastermind Event in Dubai

Published: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 3:46 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 3:47 PM

Copecart, the renowned digital sales platform, is making its grand entry into the UAE market on January 12.

The much-anticipated launch will take place at The Mastermind Event, held at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria on The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, and will feature some of the most prominent names in the creator ecosystem, including Tai Lopez, Niklas Pedde, Matt Schuldt, and other influential figures and industry leaders.

Copecart has earned its reputation as the 'go-to' digital sales platform for creators, coaches, and online marketers who seek a more efficient and effective way to sell their products and services online.

With its user-friendly interface, robust features, and cutting-edge technology, Copecart empowers individuals and businesses to streamline their online sales processes, maximize revenue, and reach their target audience more effectively.

"The partnership with Copecart has been instrumental in growing and monetizing my global audiences and products," said Tai Lopez, renowned entrepreneur and creator. "I have been using it for years, and it's been a great partnership so far. We look forward to this new chapter with Copecart."

"The UAE has been home for many of us for more than a decade. Dubai has become the capital of social media influencers, online coaches, and online entrepreneurs," commented Dr Michael Kloep, global CEO of Copecart. "It is only logical that we foster the ecosystem with a dedicated team and solution from the UAE. With Copecart.ae, we will enable UAE Online Entrepreneurs to monetize their domestic and global audiences and scale their businesses even faster, like 25,000 of our global vendors before."

Copecart, the leading digital sales platform and e-marketplace, empowers online sellers to efficiently scale their businesses with the following key features:

• Streamlined administration: Copecart.ae simplifies tasks, reducing operational complexities for online sellers.

• Speedy checkout: Experience the industry's quickest checkout process, ensuring seamless purchases.

• Integrated KPI tracker: Access valuable marketing insights with our KPI tracker, enhancing marketing intelligence.

• Quick E-shop setup: Create a customized e-shop in minutes, giving you full online control.

• Revenue growth: Copecart.ae provides tools for scaling revenues while minimizing administrative tasks.

Starting today, users can register for free on Copecart.ae, opening up new opportunities for online entrepreneurs to explore the platform's powerful features and benefits.

The Mastermind Event at the Waldorf Astoria in Dubai provides the perfect backdrop for Copecart's official UAE launch. Surrounded by influential figures and industry experts, attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the game-changing potential of Copecart in the digital sales landscape.