‘Come As You Are’: Classic clogs reinvented

Crocs Classic Clogs offer lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort, a colour for every personality, and an ongoing invitation to be comfortable in your own shoes.

Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 2:51 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 3:11 PM

‘Come As You Are’ is an idea that transcends brand and product. It’s about celebrating what makes each one of us unique and encouraging everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

For 2022, Crocs is celebrating the iconic styles, which represent authentic comfort, serve as a blank canvas for self-expression, and embrace what it means to truly ‘Come As You Are’.

The Classic Clog is accessible, colourful, versatile, and offers endless opportunities for personalization. Its most iconic silhouette, available for adults and kids, serves as a blank canvas for self-expression.

The Classic Sandal features two upper straps that offer secure comfort with endless opportunities to personalise each strap with Jibbitz charms. The open-toe design encourages year-round comfort. When you’re in the mood for a little extra boost, the slim silhouette and height of the Classic Platform Clog is the perfect fit.

The freshness of the platform height combines with endless opportunities for personalisation, enabling you to put a bold foot forward.