Blue Ocean Corporation receives an award

Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 10:09 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 10:11 AM

Blue Ocean Corporation was recently honoured with the ‘Best Workplaces in the UAE 2022’ title at a grand awards ceremony held at Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel.

The recognition was awarded to Blue Ocean by Great Place to Work, the global authority recognising high-value and best workplaces from all over the world. Blue Ocean ranked amongst the top fifteen companies in the UAE who were presented with this much-coveted title. Last year, Blue Ocean was awarded the ‘Great Place to Work’ title.

Thanking the Great Place to Work team, Dr Sathya Menon, CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, remarked: “It has been an honour for us to receive the award amidst the titans of the business world in the Middle East. We are a people's company, where ethics, transparency and inclusion of all stakeholders hold paramount significance. It has always been our sincere effort to fuel the personal and professional growth of our workforce by supporting them with pro-employee policies. Being a people-centric company, we are always proactive about benefitting our workforce with forward-thinking policies. Our people lie in the heart of the organisation. The mutual trust shared between us is a key component for the organisation to become a happier workplace.”

This prestigious recognition boasts of Blue Ocean’s commitment to building and upholding a company culture reflecting integrity, empowerment and engagement. Blue Ocean has been offering its services to clients for over two decades and was also the first from the UAE to become the only Superbrands company in the Training industry.

This recent recognition bears strong testimony of Blue Ocean’s credibility in upholding its employee value proposition and securing the job satisfaction of its employees.