Bloggers Passion: Learn blogging from Anil Agarwal

By Belal Tarique Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 3:27 PM

Do you dream of turning your blog into a profitable venture? Then, you must learn from the best in the industry, Anil Agarwal, the mastermind behind BloggersPassion. With 10.2K Twitter followers, over two million views on Quora, 7.03K subscribers on his YouTube channel, and 2388 Instagram followers, Agarwal has built a mighty presence in the blogging world.

With features on big publications like Forbes, Shopify, Hubspot, Kinsta, HuffPost, NeilPatel.com, and G2.com, BloggersPassion has become a force to be reckoned with. The blog was launched in 2010 and has since scaled up to one of India's top blogs for digital marketing, earning over $18,000 monthly while receiving over 200,000 visitors.

Agarwal shares valuable blogging statistics and insider tips on a range of blogging-related topics, such as blogging tips and tricks, how to blog, the future of blogging, and much more. From 2010 to 2022, he has seen the ups and downs of blogging, selling one of his websites on Flippa in 2011 for $35,000. BloggersPassion generated over $225,000 in 2022 alone, consistently earning $18k monthly from the blog. His secret? Focusing on passive income sources, outsourcing tasks, staying strong during challenging times, trying new things, and setting long-term goals.

Agarwal's last six years of blogging stats say that BloggersPassion has generated over $800,000, with the Semrush affiliate programme contributing over $459,000 to this income. The blog's impressive income report for 2022 shows over 2.6 million page views and over 1.4 million visitors.

So, if you want to learn the art of successful blogging and improve your search rankings and brand presence, follow Agarwal's journey and insights on BloggersPassion. Dive into his wealth of knowledge and transform your blogging career today.

— Belal Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.