Blocktickets to provide NFT-based ticketing experience

Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 5:11 PM

Blocktickets is a multi-chain NFT based ticketing platform. A novel concept, Blocktickets uses blockchain technology to offer a decentralised system for the production and sale of smart tickets. Abhinav Garg, a second-generation entrepreneur, joined the real estate industry in 2008. With that entrepreneurial mindset, he was able to execute one of the most successful malls of North India. Subsequently, he planned and headed a large self-funded mixed-use land project, which he was able to market and launch by creating a channel partner network. After this, he took charge of the group’s diversification and established a multiplex chain with 15 screens across three properties. Currently, the entrepreneur is creating Blocktickets.io, a ticketing platform that sells tickets. The platform helps solve core issues like elimination of scalping, tripling of revenue for event organisers, etc. Garg is also the founding member of Entrepreneurs Organisation, Gurgaon, India.