BCWS unveils art of business storytelling for Dubai's entrepreneurs

By Mohsin AL Moharrak Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 5:39 PM

If you are a business owner in Dubai, you know how important it is to have a strong online presence and a compelling story to tell. You want to reach and connect with your audience through video content that showcases your story and value proposition. But creating and distributing video content can be challenging, time-consuming, and expensive. That’s why you need BCWS (Business Conversations with Shubika), a media production company that specialises in video content for businesses of all sizes.

BCWS is your one-stop solution for all your video content needs. They offer video, audio, written and digital media services to help you create and share your story with the world. They have a unique niche of covering businesses of any size, from small to large, and any industry, from hospitality to education. They have a YouTube platform that was launched in 2020 to give every business a voice and a platform to be heard. You can see how they have helped other businesses by following this link.

BCWS is more than just a media production company. They are also your brand strategy and marketing partner. They will work with you to understand your goals, your audience, and your message, and then create content that matches your vision and needs.

They can produce a high-quality short film that showcases your business, an effective ad that promotes your products or services, or a feature on their BCWS chat show that empowers all businesses. The BCWS chat show is a unique opportunity for you to share your insights, challenges, and achievements with other entrepreneurs and potential customers.

The person behind BCWS is Shubika, the founder and host of the company. She is a passionate and professional person who can communicate with anyone and bring out the best in them. She has a vision of featuring every business in Dubai on the BCWS platform and helping them achieve their potential. She has over 15 years of experience in media, marketing, and business development, and she knows how to make your business shine.

BCWS offers value for money services for businesses in Dubai. They will help you increase your brand awareness, customer loyalty, and sales through their content creation and distribution. They have flexible packages that suit your budget and requirements. They also offer free consultations and quotes for their services. If you want to take your business to the next level, visit their website at www.conversationswithshubika.com/.

— Mohsin AL Moharrak is a business journalist.