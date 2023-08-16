Azhar Abbas: The maverick of Dubai's automotive business

By Shagun Sharma Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 4:34 PM

Imagine the adrenaline rush of driving a brand-new luxury sports car on the road of Dubai with the wind rushing through your hair and the engine power beneath your feet. Now imagine the thrill of building a successful automotive empire from scratch, defying the odds, and setting new standards of excellence in the rollicking industry of UAE. Azhar Abbas, the maverick of Dubai’s automotive industry, did the same with his visionary leadership and passion. From a young prodigy to an industry benchmark with workshops like Quick Fit International and Royal Tech Autos, Abbas’s journey is a true testament to the power of determination, innovation, and grit.

Abbas, a true trailblazer in the automotive industry, inspires all aspiring entrepreneurs with big dreams and the courage to pursue them. Born with a natural flair for leadership and an undying passion for cars, his journey began with his educational pursuits. After completing his BS and MSc finance from Brunel University London, Abbas came to Dubai with a sharp eye and creative thoughts to lead the automotive business. His strong education and powerful background added to the probability of his successful career, but his sheer perseverance and willpower to make the impossible seem possible set him apart.

Abbas didn't just take over his father's business, AtoZ Bus Rental; he breathed new life into it. With only a few buses at his disposal, Azhar fearlessly navigated the business world, transforming the company into one of the largest transportation service providers in the UAE, boasting a fleet of over a hundred buses.

He made bold decisions that outdid his competitors and cemented the name of Quick Fit Autos in the automotive history of Dubai. His well-groomed, modest personality has deservedly earned him success. He knows that in the world of the 21st century, business dimensions are constantly evolving, moving away from traditional methodologies and embracing contemporary management practices.

Setting new standards of excellence

Abbas’s journey to the rise has been a testament to his belief that it’s not just the money but the vision that makes you a great leader. He started his automotive journey with Quick Fit Autos, but his determination took him all the way to Quick Fit International and the state-of-the-art Royal Tech Autos. From a humble startup to an industry benchmark, his fortitude and innovation has made him a force to reckon with in the automotive industry of Dubai. With the latest addition of a new Luxury Car Workshop in Dubai, he has conquered the automotive industry of the UAE and set a new standard for excellence.

— Shagun Sharma is an independent business journalist.