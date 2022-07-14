Avoiding travel issues with InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 9:49 AM

We hope you enjoyed the extended break for Eid Al Adha and had fun catching up with loved ones. And if you were one of the many that travelled to catch up with friends and family, or make the most of the chance for a mini-break somewhere, then we are sure your trip went smoothly. For some, there may have been the headache of delay or cancellation and the associated problems that come with that. But what can we do to help alleviate this in future? We asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their advice.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Travelling at peak times can take its toll, especially if you are travelling with children or the elderly. We all enjoy getting away to celebrate special festivals and holidays or just to take advantage of a much-needed break from work, but it can have the opposite effect and become stressful if you encounter unforeseen delays or changes to your itinerary. Post covid-19, many travel operators and airlines have been forced to make changes to services due to depleted resourcing, and this is particularly commonplace with European and transatlantic travel. Although insurance can’t prevent this from happening, it can significantly soften the blow of any associated financial losses.”

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, added: “Sadly many people still don’t buy travel insurance and find themselves struggling financially if they have to cover costs of additional accommodation or replacement personal effects due to lost/delayed luggage. In these situations, travel insurance really is a must-have. It’s readily accessible and surprisingly affordable so we urge anyone making a trip to purchase a policy. A handful of dirhams can save you hundreds or even thousands, so it’s false economy not to have this in place.”

Sound advice indeed, so don’t ruin your holiday for the sake of saving a few fils: pack a policy from InsuranceMarket.ae to take away the stress even if you can’t take off when planned.