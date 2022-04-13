Anand Rathi Wealth reports strong performance for FY22

Rakesh Rawal, CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited

Feroze Azeez, deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited

Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 10:54 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 10:56 AM

Commenting on the Results, Rakesh Rawal, the chief executive officer said: “I am pleased to share that Anand Rathi Wealth Limited has demonstrated outstanding performance for the year 2021-22. Our growth in AUM to Rs 32,906 crores, (23 per cent over last year) has helped us deliver strong growth in topline and much higher margins. Our revenue increased by 52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 426 crores and PAT increased by 184 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs. 127 crores for the year. We believe our long-term commitment to offering the most efficient wealth management solutions to our clientele, coupled with a dedicated team of relationship managers will enable us to achieve strong growth in years ahead.” Commenting on the same, Feroze Azeez, deputy chief executive officer said: “Our performance reinforces our long-term commitment to our strategy and the clients. The macro tailwinds in this business are huge and we want to build a business that is highly differentiated and sustainable. We are happy to have more than 7,000 satisfied client families out of which 57 per cent are with us for more than three years. With a well trained and committed team of Relationship Managers, we are expecting significant growth in the current year. With growing awareness of the need for dedicated wealth management advisors and broad-based recovery in the economy, we expect an increased inflow of funds and consistent growth in our AUM in the coming quarters."