Allen Career Institute announces sponsorship worth up to Dh40,000

A llen Career Institute, the pioneer institute in the field of test preparation, after-school support and competitive examinations, announced their quest to associate with the UAE schools as part of their Tallentex initiative.

Allen, which has been contributing to student success for the past 33 years, has been having a long standing relationship with the student community and this initiative is a step to strengthen their association with the UAE schools.

Under this initiative, Allen would partner with a Tallentex host school so that the school can provide a more inclusive and valuable academic learning journey for the students as well as the parent’s community. Schools will be provided with sponsorships worth up to Dh40,000, as part of this initiative.

Keshav Maheshwari, director, Allen Career Institute Overseas, said: “We have worked out a detailed plan, under this partnership, wherein we will commit to provide exclusive sponsorship for the planned school events based on certain pre-determined conditions. The benefits for schools are manifold and includes the enhancement of competitive spirit, readiness and sincerity amongst students; connecting school students to an authentic, scientific and rewarding biggest talent encouragement exam for their class; opportunity to benchmark school with current student quality level from other schools; relationship with Allen for avenues of knowledge exchange in the interest of school students.”

Tallentex Overseas is designed to encourage young talent with cash prizes, scholarships and above all mentorship by Allen Career Institute Overseas. The ‘Success Carnival’ is slated on October 9 at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Dubai, where a student can attend along with one parent. Parents who have their child from Class 5- to Class 10 in Indian Curriculum can walk in with their child. Registration is now open at khaleejtimes.com/event.

