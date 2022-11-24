Algorand appoints DVerse as the official MENA marketing partner for Decipher 2022

By Deepak Jain Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 12:59 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 1:10 PM

The Algorand Foundation is hosting its second annual Decipher conference, featuring leading thinkers, builders, and founders from across the blockchain landscape, to be hosted at Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre in Dubai from November 28-30. The Algorand Foundation’s mission is to grow and empower the ecosystem around Algorand–the leading carbon-negative layer-1 blockchain–and Decipher’s programming will highlight top founders and investors from both within and beyond the Algorand network.

More than 120 speakers will participate in the conference across four stages and 50 sessions. Registrants will also be able to sign up for one-on-one mentoring with blockchain leaders, learn to set up wallets and experience play-to-earn games, explore a high-end curated NFT art gallery, take part in hands-on workshops designed for developers and led by the engineers and product leaders behind the Algorand protocol, and more.

On the morning of November 30th, there will be a special Women’s Breakfast Club event from 8:30 - 10 am, free and open to all women in the web3 technology community: https://www.algorand.foundation/events/womens-breakfast-club-decipher-2022

Conference-goers of the event will be able to sign up for one-on-one mentoring sessions with blockchain experts, learn all about how to set up wallets and experience play-to-earn games, and explore a high-end curated NFT art gallery. Furthermore, they will also be able to partake in hands-on workshops designed for developers and led by engineers and product leaders. These experts are behind the Algorand protocol, a decentralised Byzantine agreement protocol based on pure proof-of-stake that can tolerate an arbitrary number of malicious users as those that follow the instructions of the protocol hold more than two-thirds of the total stake in the system.

Dina Mattar, CEO and founder of DVerse, stated: “We're delighted to be appointed as an official MENA PR partner for Algorand’s Decipher event in Dubai. It promises to be one of the most highly anticipated events of its kind, and we look forward to sharing the many highlights across media in the run-up to November 28, as well as the post-event updates. Working alongside Lightblue, I'm confident that this year's Decipher event will be great for Dubai."

A power-packed conference programme:

Financial Inclusion at Scale: A world tour

Not all paths to a borderless global economy look the same. Hear from leaders around the world about their regions' unique challenges and opportunities toward realising the promise of a blockchain-powered, inclusive financial future.

Featuring Sanzar Kakar, founder of HesabPay; Victor Mapunga, co-founder and CEO of FlexFinTx; Abhinav Sinha, co-founder of Eko India Financial Services; and Matt Keller, head of the social impact at the Algorand Foundation.

Building the Next Crypto Capital

Earlier this year, the crown prince of Dubai announced a "metaverse strategy" that is projected to add 40,000 jobs and $4 billion to the economy in five years and that was just one crypto-related announcement to come from the UAE and surrounding countries of late. Hear from leaders in the Middle East about their approaches to creating frameworks for compliant crypto businesses to thrive.

Featuring Basil Al Askari, CEO and co-founder of MidChains; Benjamin Ampen, CEO MENA at Kraken; and Jehanzeb Awan, chairman of the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association.

The payments revolution is now

Blockchain enables a revolution in payments that minimises risk and friction for all parties. From tokenised grain for farmers in Argentina to cross-border payments in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, discover ways that payments are becoming easier and more accessible at scale.

Featuring Khaled Moharem, President Middle East at WadzPay; Eduardo Novillo Astrada, CEO and co-founder of AgroToken; and more to be announced.

Safer bridges to a multichain future

Hear from experts working to unlock interoperability between Algorand and other networks like Ethereum and Bitcoin, all while preserving privacy, minimising risk, and remaining decentralised.

Featuring Nico Arqueros, Primary contributor, Milkomeda; Adi Ben-Ari, founder and CEO, Applied Blockchain; and Hugo Philion, CEO and co-founder, Flare Network

Venture perspectives across the crypto landscape

What draws investors into various crypto ecosystems? A panel of VCs with broad purviews come together to offer insight.

Featuring Terry Culver, CEO and general partner at DFG Group; Mona Hamdy, chief strategy officer at Sino Global Capital; Abhinav Pathak, research partner at Woodstock Fund; and Ryan Terribilini, head of ecosystem funding at the Algorand Foundation.

The partnership with DVerse will enable Algorand to gain exposure to the regional blockchain ecosystem, which is growing exponentially due in part to the welcoming spirit for innovation and disruption throughout the UAE and the broader Middle East.

View the full agenda and speaker lineup at https://www.decipherevent.com.

Deepak Jain is an independent content writer.