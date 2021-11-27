Al Maya Supermarkets to host US food festival

The promotion is in partnership with the US Mission in the UAE and a part of the ‘Discover America with a fork and the road’ campaign

Kamal Vachani, Al Maya Group director and partner, recently announced the launch of the US food festival ‘A US barbeque celebrating 50 fabulous years of the UAE,’ at its selected supermarkets across the UAE. The three-week food promotion campaign will start from November 24, and is in line with the UAE’s 50-year golden jubilee celebrations.

The promotion is in partnership with the US Mission in the UAE and a part of the ‘Discover America with a fork and the road’ campaign. “We are delighted to announce the 21-day US food festival called: ‘A US barbeque celebrating 50 fabulous years of the UAE.’ We hope this food festival will be a huge success by attracting various communities,” said Vachani.

Al Maya Supermarkets caters to a diverse customer base across the UAE and fulfils their requirements related to fresh fruits, vegetables, poultry, meats, nuts, cheeses, snacks, beverages, other food products, and consumer goods.

“A large variety of high-quality US food products and consumer goods will be on display during the campaign,” Vachani informed.